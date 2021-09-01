Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday stirred controversy in Haryana's Sirsa during his address at the Kisan Mahapanchayat. Speaking on the three farm laws, Tikait hit out at the government and claimed that the BJP wants to use Farmers' protests to incite communal tensions. In a controversial remark, Tikait also claimed that a 'Hindu leader will be killed' before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat gathering, Tikait claimed that the government aimed to put an end to the farmers' protests after the January 26 Red Fort incident. He further added that the government wanted communal tensions to erupt between different communities. He further went on to claim that a Hindu leader will be killed before the UP assembly elections. The farmer leader claimed that the government wants to win the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"They wanted communal clashes to happen between Hindus and Sikhs or Hindus and Muslims. Even ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, some prominent Hindu leader will be killed," claimed Rakesh Tikait.

Rakesh Tikait hits out at Karnal SDM

Before his controversial claim, Rakesh Tikait stated that the country is being occupied by the 'Taliban government'. He later added that India has got its first Taliban commander as Karnal's SM. He also claimed that the SDM's uncle has ties with RSS. Tikait hit back and remarked that the 'first Taliban commander' has been found in Karnal.

"If they call us Khalistanis, we will call them Taliban," said Tikait

Karnal lathi-charge

Earlier on Saturday, at least 10 people suffered injuries after the Karnal Police lathi-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement. The farmers had gathered near Bastara toll plaza to protest against Khattar's visit to Karnal and three farm laws. However, the police baton charged them to stop them from moving towards the venue, leaving several farmers wounded.

Meanwhile, a video that was doing rounds on social media showed IAS officer Ayush Sinha. Sinha was seen instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach barricades. The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties. Condemning the SDM's remarks, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala promised action against the officer. Issuing a clarification to reporters on Saturday, the SDM claimed that the direction was issued after protestors began stone-pelting at the cops. Sinha added that "steps were taken as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)."