‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ March In Manesar Supporting Accused In Bhiwani Twin Deaths

Traffic came to a standstill and long queues of vehicles were seen in Manesar as 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' was organised reportedly in support of Monu Manesar, who was allegedly involved in the murder case of two men from Rajasthan in Bhiwani. The locals from the nearby areas are holding the Mahapanchayat.

Notably, two men from Rajasthan were allegedly burnt to death and their skeletons were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani on Thursday, February 16.

Monu Manesar is the leader of the Bajrang Dal’s Cow protection group and one of its members Srikant Pandit, is an accused in the case, in which over four people are evading arrest. In support of the absconding Monu Manesar, the locals from Manesar (Gurugram) and adjacent areas marched on Monday in Gurugram and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, while claiming that Monu was implicated.

Local villagers from nearby areas are holding the Mahapanchayat.

Two men charred to death

Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday, February 16 after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes. However, the police said it is probing whether the case is related to cow vigilantism or not.

Residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), their bodies were found gutted in a car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning (February 16), according to the police. They were allegedly abducted on Wednesday, the police added.

The families of the deceased alleged the people who abducted them belonged to the Bajrang Dal. Police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.

