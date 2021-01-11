Hindu Mahasabha Opens 'Godse Gyaanshala' In MP's Gwalior; Terms Him A 'true Patriot'

In a shocking development, the Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Mahasabha leaders like Vinod Joshi, Kailash Narayan Sharma, Lal ji Sharma and Haridas Agrawal were present on the occasion.

In the visuals, portraits of Godse, his aide Apte and other leaders including Jan Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee and RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are seen. The Mahasabha workers are seen performing ‘aarti’ and chanting hymns. Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said, "The Nathuram Godse "gyaanshala" will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap."

Blaming Congress for the partition of India, Bhardwaj said that Nathuram Godse attempted to correct the wrongdoings that had occurred due to the division of the country. He said that Jawarharlal Nehru and Jinnah partitioned the country due to their political gains and Gandhi didn't stop them. Calling Godse a true patriot, Bharadwaj also said that Mahasabha has no political motives but wants to promote "true history". He also added that the library will be opened from January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Bhardwaj also defended his action of opening the Gyaanshala, "He took training in Gwalior and purchased pistol to kill Gandhi and Jinnah from here and then went to Delhi. He tried once but wasn't successful. And it was Congress' fault because they were in power and they did not bother to care about his actions. Later when Godse killed Gandhi, then Hindu Mahasabha said that anyone who will divide the nation will not be forgiven. Plus, Congress did not let Nathuram Godse's last statement in Court to be released, now it has been released. The youth of this country should know that Godse was inspired by great people and here, they will get to read about Godse and about his nationalism. We can worship anyone we want inside the premises of our office, why should the Government have a problem with this? We have been given this right in the Constitution. If they oppose, then we will fight for our right in the Court."

This is not the first time that Hindu Mahasabha has praised Godse openly. Earlier in 2017, the Mahasabha had unveiled a statue of Godse but after strong opposition, the statue was seized.

