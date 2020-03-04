Now, Hindu Mahasabha Performs Yagya To Stop Coronavirus Spread And For Better Air Quality

In a bid to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country, the Hindu Mahasabha performed Yagya at its headquarters in national capital on Wednesday. Around 25 workers along with Hindu Mahasabha president Swamy Chakrapani gathered to perform Yagya. Chakrapani said that they have performed Yagya to cleanse the air as new cases of Coronavirus are being reported every day.

"To control Coronavirus not only in our country but across the world we have performed this Yagya, will do it again tomorrow. With the help of this Yagya, Coronavirus will not spread and air quality will improve. We prayed to Vayu Devta also because Coronavirus spreads via air only. We have requested the people of the country to perform Yagya in their respective houses to control the spreading of Coronavirus. The government must also issue advisories asking people to do Hawan in their houses" Said Swamy Chakrapani, President Hindu Mahasabha.

"We will do Gaumutra party soon where we will serve Gaumutra to people attending our party. The event will have counters that will provide Gaumutra for people to consume. At the same time, we will also put cow products like cow-dung cakes and agarbatti made from that. Upon using these, the virus will die immediately. Moreover, instead of covering faces with masks people should put cloves in their mouths, there are many benefits of cloves. If one does this no virus can ever infect. Not only clove but a piece of camphor in your pocket will also be beneficial" Chakrapani further added.

It is important to note at this point that there is no evidence to suggest that any of the efforts of Chakrapani, or any of the solutions he's proposed, are in any way effective against the Coronavirus.

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus, on Wednesday, a meeting between Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain took place, which was also attended by other senior officials. After the meeting, Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan said that there is a total of 28 cases of Coronavirus found positive in India out of which three from Kerala have recovered successfully. Out of the 25 new cases, 16 have been reported in Jaipur- 15 Italians and one Indian. The group from Italy was on a holiday, while the Indian was the group’s bus driver, said Harshvardhan. All of them have got the disease from the patient who was confirmed to have contracted the virus earlier.

The Government on Wednesday announced that there will be a universal screening of all the passengers flying to India from abroad.