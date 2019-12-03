The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hindu Mahasabha President Demands Renaming Of Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhawan

General News

Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani said that the Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhawan should be renamed to honour the first President of the country

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
mughal

Raising demand for name change, Hindu Mahasabha has said that the iconic Mughal Garden should be renamed. Taking to Twitter, Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani said that the Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhawan should be renamed to honour the first President of Independent India, Dr Rajendra Prasad. 

Earlier in August this year, reports surfaced that there may be an announcement of changing name of Mughal Gardens. Reports quoted a tweet of a government official Atul Kushwaha, who works at the Ministry of Telecommunications, in which he said termed the development as "Superb". He also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.

4 Hindu Mahasabha members held for 'objectionable' pamphlets

Mughal garden opens in Feb

The iconic Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan opens for around a month during February for the public after President inaugurates. Earlier this year, the gardens were open for public from February 6 to March 9 between 9:30 AM and 4.00 PM. However, it remained closed on Mondays for maintenance and on March 2, on account of Holi, said Press Secretary to the President Ashok Malik.

READ: MP: Hindu Mahasabha wants Godse's court statements in syllabus

President inaugurates the annual gardening festival Udyanotsav of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. About 10,000 Tulip bulbs in eight varieties of different colours are the major attraction of the garden. Tulips, which have been in bloom since the first week of January, were expected to blossom till the final week of February 2018. This year the major attraction was 70 varieties of seasonal flowers apart from 135 different types of roses in the garden.

READ: Ayodhya Verdict: Hindu Mahasabha lawyer's exclusive to Republic TV

WATCH: Hindu Mahasabha lawyer on Ayodhya's significance

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG