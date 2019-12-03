Hindu Mahasabha President Demands Renaming Of Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Raising demand for name change, Hindu Mahasabha has said that the iconic Mughal Garden should be renamed. Taking to Twitter, Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani said that the Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhawan should be renamed to honour the first President of Independent India, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Earlier in August this year, reports surfaced that there may be an announcement of changing name of Mughal Gardens. Reports quoted a tweet of a government official Atul Kushwaha, who works at the Ministry of Telecommunications, in which he said termed the development as "Superb". He also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.

Mughal garden opens in Feb

The iconic Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan opens for around a month during February for the public after President inaugurates. Earlier this year, the gardens were open for public from February 6 to March 9 between 9:30 AM and 4.00 PM. However, it remained closed on Mondays for maintenance and on March 2, on account of Holi, said Press Secretary to the President Ashok Malik.

President inaugurates the annual gardening festival Udyanotsav of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. About 10,000 Tulip bulbs in eight varieties of different colours are the major attraction of the garden. Tulips, which have been in bloom since the first week of January, were expected to blossom till the final week of February 2018. This year the major attraction was 70 varieties of seasonal flowers apart from 135 different types of roses in the garden.

