Hindu Mahasabha President Welcomes Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict; Urges Parties To Respect Court

Swami Chakrapani, National President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and Sant Mahasabha, on Thursday, welcomed the Varanasi Court's decision to allow videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. In a video message, he appreciated that the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee. He also requested the other Muslim community 'to stop taking the side of foreign powers'.

Swami Chakrapani, National President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, in a video message, said, "We welcome the decision of the court. The Commissioner will not be removed. The survey will take place again."

"We request Muslim side to stop taking the side of foreign powers. Respect court and government's decision and kindly co-ordinate during the survey," he added.

Gyanvapi Mosque hearing

In a massive development on Thursday, Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque and the court's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar also issued guidelines for the same, while announcing that it will be held by May 17. Furthermore, the court has also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

While speaking to the media after the order, the respondent's advocate said, "2 more advocate commissioners have been appointed. And the report of the advocate commissioner will be submitted to the court till May 17. Today, the judge ordered that the district administration, state administration and police officials will monitor this and ensure that the action of the advocate commissioner takes place."

NATION WILL KNOW #GyanvapiTruth



Survey allowed by Varanasi Sessions Court in big win for Hindu side



Tune in for #LIVE reactions from court here - https://t.co/e9tOORbdZ7 pic.twitter.com/0ogcSLAWBt — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2022

After the Supreme Court announced its verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya land dispute, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

The outfits asserted that the orginal Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago and further claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. Last year in April, a Varanasi court had ordered an archaeological survey at the place of worship, however, the Allahabad HC stayed the order.

Thus, the present case pertains to a petition filed by several women from Delhi before a court in Varanasi on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shrinagar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

They stated that an image of Goddess Shrinagar Gauri existed at the spot ever since immemorial and further urged the court to ascertain the same. On April 26, the court ordered a videographic survey and on May 6, a partial survey was conducted outside the Mosque.

However, the team led by court commissioner Mishra were prevented from entering the Mosque complex the next day. The Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee moved the court seeking the replacement of Mishra, citing that he was acting in a biased manner as he tried to make a video inside the Mosque without orders, while the Temple side stated that the order included the opening of two basements in the Mosque complex for videography.