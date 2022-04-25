Hindu Mahasabha Writes To CJI Ramana Seeking Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has urged Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana to take suo-motu cognizance for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In its letter to CJI Ramana, the Hindu Mahasabha has cited the Constitution and remarked that it awards equality, socioeconomic and liberty. It further noted that the same should also ensure national unity and integrity.

The Hindu Mahasabha has claimed that the lack of UCC has violated the Constitution. The organisation further remarked that though criminal laws are uniform, the civil laws remain faith-based due to which, "Equality of the Preamble and Article 14 are farce."

"Faith-based Civil Personal Laws and codes are affecting the Unity of the Nation and smearing the Preamble into totality and the entire intention/spirit of the Constitution with dishonour due to discrimination between citizens in Civil matters based on faith," the Hindu Mahasabha letter states

Furthermore, it added that discriminatory faith-based Civil Personal Laws have the "secular credential of the nation is now in question," while the occurrence of communal clashes has increased. According to the organisation, there is also an increase in the composition of the majority-minority balance of harmony as a result of which the provisions of the Constitution should be restored through the implementation of the UCC.

"We pray your Lordships to direct the Government of India to implement the Uniform Civil Code nationally so that there is one Constitution for all, one system of Justice delivery system for all, one flag for all and one identity of all citizens," the Hindu Mahasabha's letter added

Uniform Civil Code in India

On 18 November 2021, the Allahabad High Court stated that Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. This was stated by a single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar who was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".