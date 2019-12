Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath organised a rally in the support CAA in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He stated that everybody in Tamil Nadu supported the Act except for communist and left-leaning parties. He added that the Pakistani infiltrators are diverting the issue as the Act does not apply to Indian Muslims, and makes no mention about them. Sampath slammed the DMK for running propaganda and making CAA an anti-Muslim Act.