Hindu Outfits Demand Anti-Love Jihad Bill In Karnataka; To Hold Poster Campaigns

Pro-Hindu organisations have demanded the introduction of an anti-Love Jihad bill in the winter session of the upcoming Karnataka assembly, scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 19 to 29.

The Hindu outfits also announced they will hold statewide protests from December 11 to 17 and has also organised a poster campaign to create awareness about Love Jihad. Notably Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel way back in February 2021 had announced the state will introduce legislation to tackle 'love jihad'.

Demand for Anti-Love Jihad bill

Hindu Jan Jagruti spokesperson said, “The incidents of Love Jihad are rising across the country. A love jihadi named Aaftab barbarously killed Shraddha by cutting her into 35 pieces. These incidents are also increasing in our state (Karnataka). A girl from Mangaluru named Asha became a terrorist after renaming herself, Ayesha. Thousands of Hindu girls are trapped in this conspiracy of Love-Jihad. Thus we have decided to run a massive campaign against Love Jihad to save the Hindu girls. We will organise awareness campaigns from December 11 to 17 in every district of Karnataka,” and also demanded the formation of an anti-Love jihad force and law in Karnataka, similar to Uttar Pradesh.

BJP plans Love Jihad legislation in Karnataka

BJP’s Karnataka chief Kateel had stated the plans to introduce an anti-Love Jihad bill in Karnataka way back in 2021. "There is love jihad going on in the state. I am confident that in the next session our government will bring a law to control love jihad in the state," Kateel said after inaugurating the BJP state unit meet at the Kittur Rani Chennamma community building,” Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already implemented the law against Love Jihad.

A number of incidents in Karnataka where Hindu women have been victims are allegedly attributed to love jihad. Several Hindu outfits have announced steps to take action against such incidents.

Sri Rajashekarananda Swamiji of Vajradehi Mutt in Mangaluru has announced the formation of a Hindu task force to prevent the alleged love jihad cases in the future. Sri Rama Sena is also running a vigilance squad claiming to save Hindu girls from falling into the traps of alleged organised attempts to change the state's demography.

Karnataka is one of the first states in India to pass the anti-conversion law. The state passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote in December 2021.

IMAGE: