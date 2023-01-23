Hindu Outfits Register Complaint Against Writer KS Bhagwan For Speaking Ill Of Lord Ram

Days after Karnataka-based author KS Bhagwan stoked a controversy after making a derogatory remark about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, Hindu outfits registered a complaint against the noted Kannada writer and 'rationalist' KS Bhagwan. Notably, on Friday, January 20, KS Bhagwan claimed that 'Valmiki Ramayana' states that Lord Ram used to sit with his wife Sita every afternoon and drink wine.

Hindu outfits including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad registered the complaint against KS Bhagwan over his controversial statement on Lord Rama and Sita at Srirangapatana Town Police Station in the Mandya district of Karnataka.

Kannada Writer makes controversial remarks on Lord Ram

Addressing an event in Karnataka's Mandya on Friday, Bhagwan said, "In the afternoon, Rama's main activity was to sit with Sita and drink wine. I am not saying this. That's what the documents say and the Valmiki Ramayana says."

"Lord Rama was not ideal as he didn't bother about his wife after sending her to the forest and chopped off the head of a Shudra who was sitting in penance under a tree," he added.

#BREAKING | Writer KS Bhagwan once again strokes controversy, says Valmiki Ramayana states Lord Ram used to drink wine with Sita every afternoon.

KS Bhagwan's demeaning remarks

Earlier, speaking to Republic Media Network, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal asserted that those who commit evil things believe that the Hindu Gods also do the same. "I think such people should not be given attention. He is not an intellectual, in fact, he is an enemy of intellectuals. Society is slowly boycotting them and soon these people will become outdated. The secular brigade born from Congress pushed these types of people to the top. They made them anti-Hindu and launched them in the market," he added.

Notably, this is not the first time KS Bhagwan has made a demeaning remark against Lord Ram. Earlier in 2015, Bhagwan made a statement against the Hindu scripture 'Bhagavad Gita' allegedly saying that he would burn certain pages of the scripture. Even at that time, police lodged an FIR against the writer for "hurting" religious sentiments.

In 2018, the Kannada writer released his book "Rama Mandira Yake Beda" wherein he made a controversial remark saying Lord Ram used to drink "intoxicants" and made Sita consume them too. He claimed that he made his statement based on 'Valmiki Ramayana'.