Hindu Pilgrims Cross Over To Pakistan To Pay Obeisance At Katas Raj Temple

Hindu pilgrims from all over the country have expressed their happiness on visiting the Katas Raj Temples located in Punjab province of Pakistan. The ancient temple is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The pilgrims have urged the governments of India and Pakistan to facilitate movement of more pilgrims to this area of worship. At present, in a year, around 150 people visit the holy temple and the pilgrims are hopeful of the number of visits increasing in the coming years.