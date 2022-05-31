In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to the injuries. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow".

The teacher has been identified as Rajni who was shot dead when she was walking toward school after being dropped off by her husband. Speaking to Republic TV, father in law of Rajni said, “We have been living in the valley since 2009, but recently shifted to the town”. Stating that he had a ‘bad feeling’ since morning, Rajni’s in-law mentioned that he repeatedly told his son to move back to the valley but by then this unfortunate incident occurred.

While the neighbours of Rajni expressed distress over terrorists targetting the civilians and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”. It is learned that both Rajni and her husband worked as teachers in Kulgam. One of her students condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”.

A student who witnessed the killing mentioned, “She was walking towards the school when she was shot from behind”. “I was also walking on the same road. I heard gunshots but couldn’t see who shot her. She fell on the road and everyone rushed to shift her to hospital”, he added.

In a similar incident reported in 2021, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. Teachers identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed in Budgam

As terrorists continue to target civilians in the Union Territory, recently, Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police confirmed.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

(Image: RepublicWorld)