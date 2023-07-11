Hindu Sena Gives 10-point Suggestion To BJP-led Central Govt On UCC

Amid the raging debate on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Hindu Sena on Tuesday hailed the Union government's move calling it vital for India's development. It called the proposal to implement UCC a historic one taken by the present regime as it is an attempt to scrap personal laws and bring common laws for all.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta on Tuesday (July 11) wrote a letter to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government with its demand which included 10 points as its suggestion. Gupta urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the demands raised by Hindu Sena before UCC’s implementation.

In the letter addressed to the Centre, the Hindu Sena cited Article 44(1) of the Indian Constitution which states that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India. “The object of endeavour is to address the discrimination against the culture and vulnerable groups as the code is required to secure justice and equality for all the citizens of India (sic),” the letter read.

"The developed countries like the USA, Canada. Australia, the UK, Russia, and many more have adopted the UCC as a developing law for the betterment of their society, culture, and religion and to remove discrimination among the communities. UCC is the only reason for these countries to achieve higher goals," Gupta’s letter claimed.

The letter further stated that the UCC should be prepared keeping the following 10 points in mind:

Uniformity in Education

Scarpping of WAQF Board

Scrapping of places of worship act

Uniformity in Government jobs

Scrapping of SC/ST act

No Madrassa Education - either scrap it or allow Gurukul Education in all schools.

No religious preaching in school

No Special Marriage Act

No discrimination on the basis of gender

Similar in land law in all over Indian territories

Gupta also tweeted the letter tagging PM Modi and Amit Shah.

On the other hand, several political parties that are in opposition along with a host of Muslim organisations have opposed the UCC, terming it as discriminating against minorities.

Uniform Civil Code

The Uniform Civil Code refers to a set of laws that applies to all citizens of a country, regardless of religion, caste, or ethnicity. The UCC will combine the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act and Indian Christian Marriages Act. Currently, different religions in India are under different personal laws. It would eliminate discrimination and promote gender equality.