Hindu Sena Puts Up Posters In Support Of Sameer Wankhede Amid Political Tensions

Amid the political stir in connection to bribery allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the Hindu Sena has come forward in support of Wankhede and placed posters in front of the NCB office in Mumbai. In another attack against the NCB’s zonal director, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik has raised questions over the birth certificate of the officer.

While Sameer Wankhede is expected to meet the NCB DG in the National capital today, October 26. Earlier on October 25, he had approached a special court against the allegations of extortion levelled against him in the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused. Wankhede and the anti-drugs agency informed in their affidavits that these developments are created to pose hurdles in their investigations.

On October 24, an independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, in connection to the cruise drugs case made a statement to the media, claiming that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and others, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to drop out Aryan Khan in the case. According to Sail's statement, Gosavi over a phone call with Sam D'Souza said that, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid, a demand of Rs 25 crore was made but further urged to settle at Rs 18 crore as they had given Rs 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan drug case

On October 3, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and several others were arrested in connection with NCB’s Mumbai unit raids conducted on a cruise ship off the city coast. They were arrested and accused of consumption and ‘conspiracy’, among other charges. Senior advocates Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai are part of Aryan Khan’s legal team who have been arguing the case for the release of the 23-year-old. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the NCB, has opposed the bail plea over major points.

Aryan Khan has been charged under four Sections including Section 8(c), Section 20(b), Section 27, and Section 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(Image: ANI)