Hindu Sena Stages Demonstration Outside BBC Office In Delhi, Security Beefed Up

Hindu Sena staged a demonstrations outside the BBC office in New Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Road on Wednesday, a day after it was visited by authorities of the Income Tax (I-T) department for a survey. The I-T survey on the British media house's Delhi and Mumbai offices entered its second day on Feb 15 after the central agency alleged "deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and its vast diversion of profits," by the BBC. Apart from Delhi, the BBC's office in Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz was also searched and mobile phones, several documents and laptops are said to have been seized in the process.

'Will protest until BBC leaves India'

#BREAKING| Hindu Sena stages demonstration outside BBC office in Delhi. The demonstration comes amid Income Tax survey at BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi. #BBC #BBCITSurvey pic.twitter.com/qHQMIufP7I — Republic (@republic) February 15, 2023

One of the protestors said the Hindu Sena will protest against the BBC outside its office until the media house leaves India for good. They were also seen with placards taunting Britishers and were heard raising slogans demanding the closure of BBC.

Deepak Malik, Hindu Sena Delhi President, alleged that the BBC makes comments on Hindu religion which is why the Hindu Sena opposes the 'western culture' of celebrating Valentine's Day. When asked about the ongoing I-T survey, the protestor said, "We are silently protesting and nothing more. We just want a ban on BBC because they insult Hindus."

The Delhi Police, however, snatched the banners and posters from the 10-15 members of the Hindu Sena who were protesting at the KG Road and cleared the area. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside the BBC office in Delhi and officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed.

Politics over BBC I-T survey

Opposition parties have been targeting the Centre over the I-T survey and are calling it an attack on free speech and press freedom. On Tuesday, sources in the UK government said it is closely monitoring the situation whereas US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US government is "aware of the search".