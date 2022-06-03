Hindu Side Welcomes RSS Chief's Statements On Gyanvapi Row; 'guideline For Everyone'

Coming out in support of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's take on the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple row, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, national general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti has asserted that Bhagwat had not said anything wrong further, adding that the Hindus are not against the Muslims but, are against the invaders.

Notably, the RSS chief while addressing an event in Nagpur on Thursday called for a mutual agreement over the controversy regarding the Gyanvapi survey row stating that there is no need to find a 'Shivling' in every mosque.

Backing Bhagwat's statements, Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque-temple case also called it a "positive statement" and a "guideline for everyone".

Speaking to ANI, Sohan Lal Arya stated that they are not doing an unnecessary agitation and are in the court and following the court's orders. "RSS never initiated any kind of protest. The issue is in the court and everything will happen as per the court's order", he added.

Further speaking on the Hindu sides demanding the right to offer prayers inside the mosque complex, he said that the saints and seers should reach out to the court as the matter is still in the court.

"Saints and seers are independent to make their decision. They are independent to do the worship and we can't comment on them. However, they should not take any decision in the excitement that would provide the opposite side an advantage", he further added.

RSS chief breaks silence on Gyanvapi row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday while addressing the concluding ceremony of an organisation training programme in Nagpur, touched upon the Gyanvapi issue and said that there was no need to look for Shivlings in every mosque that would escalate a controversy.

He also added that the matter is undergoing in the court and history cannot be changed and neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it.

"Gyanvapi matter is ongoing. Can't change history. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans were demolished to exhaust the morale of those who wanted India's independence", he said.

Further calling for a path through mutual agreement, the RSS chief also urged people to abide by the decisions as the issues are not against anyone. Also, referring to similar incidents taking place in the country, Bhagwat asked why people are looking for Shivling in every mosque which is escalating the dispute.



Image: ANI/PTI/Facebook