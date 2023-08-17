'Hinduism Is The Oldest Religion', Claims Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad

Making an observation about the historical context of religions in India, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a viral video from the Thathri area of Doda district, said that everyone 'was born a Hindu' in this country. Azad claimed that Islam emerged around 1,500 years ago, while Hinduism is deeply ancient. He stated that some Muslims may have arrived from external origins and served in the Mughal army, then, people converted from Hinduism to Islam within India.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Hinduism is the oldest religion. Only 10-20 Muslims came to India as part of the Mughal Army, the rest were converted. I spoke about a lot of things in Parliament which didn’t reach you. A BJP leader said that one came from outside, and I said no one came from inside or outside. In India, even in the world, Islam came 1500 years ago, Hindu religion is too old."

"They (Islam) must have come from outside, 10-20 from the Army of Mughals. Rest all are converted from Hindus-Sikhs. We have example in Kashmir, there was no one Muslim in Kashmir 600 years ago, Kashmiri Pandits were converted to Islam. All are born in this religion," said Azad.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 26, last year launched his own party- 'Democratic Azad Party' after quitting from Congress. The 73-year-old politician spent nearly 5 decades in Congress, had stints in both houses of Parliament and served on key posts including the J&K CM and Union Minister.

Azad has been criticising Congress leadership since his resignation. He earlier opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He also amented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.