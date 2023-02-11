Hindustan Aeronautics Limited To Display Next Gen Supersonic Trainer At Aero India 2023

The Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aerospace Limited (HAL), is set to display a unique scale model of the Next Gen Supersonic Trainer, the HLFT-42 in addition to a formation flight of 15 helicopters at the upcoming Aero India 2023. The 14th edition of Aero India, which is being organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, is scheduled to be held from February 13 to 17. Furthermore, the defence and aerospace company will display indigenous developments such as ALH Dhruv, LCH Prachand and the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

Aero India 2023: HAL will display a unique ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight of 15 helicopters and scale model of Next Gen Supersonic Trainer (Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42) apart from ALH, LCH, LUH, LCA twin seater variant, Hawk-i, IJT and HTT-40 aircraft. — HAL (@HALHQBLR) February 10, 2023

Notably, a twin-seat variant of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will also be showcased at Aero India 2023, HAL shared on Twitter. Another attraction and signifier of HAL’s indigenous feats will be the presence of the HAWK-I advanced trainer aircraft consisting of a two-man tandem cockpit. Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) and Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) are two other trainer aircraft by the HAL which will be on display at the aviation exhibition.

HAL’s contributions to the Indian Air Force

HAL has made significant contributions to the Indian Air Force (IAF) amid a pursuit by the Indian government in achieving self-reliance in the defence production sector. As the leading aerospace and defence company in India, HAL has played a crucial role in supporting the IAF by providing advanced aerospace systems and products. Some of the key contributions made by HAL to the IAF include:

Aircraft Production: HAL has designed and manufactured several indigenous aircraft for the IAF, including the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the HAL HJT-36 Sitara intermediate jet trainer, and the HAL Dhruv advanced light helicopter.

Maintenance and Upgrade Services: HAL provides ongoing maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for a wide range of aircraft and systems used by the IAF, including fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, and helicopters. The company also provides upgrade services to modernise existing aircraft and systems, ensuring that they remain effective and reliable.

Aero-engine Production: HAL has a strong capability in the production of aero-engines and has manufactured several indigenous engines for the IAF, including the HAL-designed and developed GTRE GTX-35VS Kaveri engine for the LCA Tejas.

Avionics and Electronics: HAL has developed and supplied a wide range of avionics and electronic systems to the IAF, including radar systems, electronic warfare systems, and navigation systems, among others.

Spare Parts Supply: HAL is the primary supplier of spare parts and components to the IAF, ensuring that aircraft and systems are always available and operational.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated HAL's new Helicopter Factory on February 6 at Gubbi, Karnataka. The PM also hailed HAL's efforts in boosting the government’s 'Aatmanirbharta' campaign, especially in the defence sector. Meanwhile, Aero India 2023 will provide a unique opportunity for the development of the nation's aviation industry while enabling exchange of information, ideas and new developments.