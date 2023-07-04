Hindutva Leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal Gets Death Threats; Delhi Police Registers FIR

BJP leader and Hindu United Front head Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who is also the national president of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, claimed threats to his life emanating from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Qatar. He alleged that he has received death threats on calls and social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. The perpetrators have also allegedly threatened to feed him beef and forcibly convert him.

The BJP leader has filed a written complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Police. Based on his complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Section 295A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67A of the Information and Technology Act.

United Hindu Front vice president Dharmendra Bedi and the organisation's Delhi head Mahendra Manchanda have expressed their solidarity and support for Goyal. They stated that Goyal has been actively providing assistance to families and children affected by 'love jihad' (conversions via marriage).

Goyal is at the forefront of various organisations, including the Hindu Nation Council and the City Council. He is currently leading a signature campaign and organising a Rath Yatra (chariot procession) to garner support for his campaign against forced conversions. He has also urged the Hindu society to transcend caste discrimination and unite against the oft-speculated conspiracy to establish an Islamic State in India by 2047.

Recognising the severity of the threats, Dharmendra Bedi has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah and the Commissioner of Delhi Police to ensure the immediate provision of enhanced security for Jai Bhagwan Goyal. The safety and well-being of a leader of such significance are of paramount importance in maintaining social harmony and upholding democratic values, he said.