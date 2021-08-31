Hirakud Displacement Case: NHRC Seeks Report From Odisha, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretaries

On the issue of the rehabilitation and displacement of people, who lost their homes and land for the development of the Hirakud Dam, National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has slammed the governments of Chhattisgarh and Odisha and has asked detailed report on the same.

The NHRC has also asked for the reports of the updated actions taken by the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on large-scale displacement and subsequent failure of both the Governments in rehabilitation and resettlement of more than twenty-six thousand families. The NHRC has also requested B.B. Misra, its Special Rapporteur, to conclude the probe and submit a final investigation report to the Commission within eight weeks, encompassing all impacted areas and ground realities. The NHRC issued the ruling after considering the case and response filed by Radhakanta Tripathy.

Tripathy explained the predicament of the displaced victims, stating that more than 26,000 families have been evacuated for the Hirakud Dam project due to a lack of effective rehabilitation and compensation. More than 360 villages encompassing more than 123,000 acres have been inundated as part of the Hirakud Dam Project, displacing approximately one lakh people.

"About seventy years have gone by, even the third generation of the victims could not get justice due to corrupt and lethargic bureaucracy. The Government takes steps to trace and count tigers, Olive Ridley turtles etc every year but forgets to identify the displaced victim's families", Tripathy said.

According to the State's report, the area was bought for the Hirakud Dam Project in 1952-53. From time to time, steps were taken to alleviate the problems of displaced families from Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, and Subarnapur. The issues with regard to DC Patta, Payment of Ex. Gratia, Homestead Land, Settlement of Agriculture Land, Basic Amenities etc. stands settled, Tripathy said to ANI.

"As of date, no case of rehabilitation is pending. It has, however, been admitted that certain service groups of people including Jhankar/Chowkidar and others were not awarded full compensation and yet to be rehabilitated," he said. "The issue with regard to treating the DC land Patta as revenue land is also yet to be sorted out. The Special Rapporteur of the Commission, Mishra stated that as a complainant, there were 26,000 families affected. However, as per the government records, the number was around 18,000", he said.

"Even if one accepts 18,000 which is the lowest among all the figures, no such efforts were made for rehabilitation, particularly in view of the assurances given from time to time. The Special Rapporteur suggested some information listed in the report, be called from the State Govt. to help resolve some of the issues", he further stated.

Tripathy, who represents pro bono several cases of displacement in India, urged the NHRC to order the Chief Secretaries of the Governments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh to submit the following report: the status of ex-gratia payments and pending claims in each of the Hirakund Reservoir's concerned districts.

