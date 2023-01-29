Hiran Visited TMC Office And Met With TMC Leaders: TMC State VP Jay Prakash Majumdar

Amid speculations of BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee joining Trinamool Congress, Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC state vice-president said that the actor turned politician was disconsolate with Dilip Ghosh, later he visited the TMC office and met TMC leaders. He needs to clarify and explain his stance on whether he wants to join TMC or keep his allegiance with the Bhartiya Janta Party.

"Though he is a part-time actor, I doubt whether he is a serious politician. He had shown serious discomfort with Dilip Ghosh. We cannot deny the fact that he along with the BJP leaders had visited the TMC office. He should then answer why he visited the TMC office if he thinks is nothing serious," Majumdar told ANI.

No intention of joining TMC: Hiran Chatterjee

While refuting the speculations, the actor-turned-politician said, he would never want to be associated with a party “involved in corruption and unethical practices”.

The BJP MLA told correspondents that the purported photograph of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee doing rounds of social media was morphed and he had last met the TMC General Secretary before joining the BJP in early 2021.

The BJP MLA also asked that those who claimed that he met TMC top brass should produce some proof. He also said he stands firmly with BJP and I am with the people who are working to eradicate the TMC goons. Who is this Jay Prakash Majumdar? If they are alleging then they should show the video proof. In TMC, everyone is leased with money at their party. It is the fundamental right of people to speak whatever they want but I am the person who is standing here with the BJP." Hiran told ANI.

Following the picture doing rounds on social media, the speculations of Hiran joining TMC were ubiquitous.

Though, TMC’s Paschim Medinipur district coordinator Ajit Maity, who was seen in the photograph with Chatterjee, said the BJP MLA is “hiding the truth”.

Reacting to the "morphed" remark, Maity urged the BJP MLA to file a defamation suit and a police complaint if he thinks his photograph was morphed."

Maity also alleged that "Hiran took a complete U-turn, we have heard of double standards but this is something beyond that, this is triple standards."