'Hiring Doubled After COVID Pandemic; 1.2 Crore People Employed In 2021: PM Modi Tells RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that employment in India has increased twofold since lockdown restrictions were eased in 2021, as mentioned in the NASSCOM report. Moreover, a record number of 27 lakh people have got jobs in the IT sector in recent years, he said.

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that his government focused on infrastructural projects to help generate employment during COVID-19 times.

He noted that in 2021, as many as 1.2 crore new joinees were registered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation of which 60-65 lakhs employees were youngsters under 25 years of age. "Compared to pre-COVID era, hiring has increased two-fold after the lockdown was lifted. This same trend has been highlighted in a NASSCOM report. Nearly 27 lakh people have got jobs in the IT sector in recent years - a new high," PM Modi said.

He also stated that MSMEs and Agriculture sector has been generating the largest employment opportunities in the country.

"MSME sector provides the highest employment. We similarly have the agriculture sector. We ensured that no hindrance comes before them. As a result, there was bumper productivity & govt made record purchases. Farmers received higher MSP. They received money directly into bank accounts," he said.

Record number of unicorns established in India: PM Modi

PM also highlighted that the number of unicorns that started in the last year is bigger than the number of unicorns build in India's entire history. "Our youth has taken India to top-3 in terms of the number of startups globally, that too, during COVID," he said.

Talking about the contribution of MSMEs in the defense sector, PM Modi said, "In UP and Tamil Nadu, defense corridors are being built. The way MSMEs are joining the defense sector is very motivating. They're coming forward and taking the lead. MSMEs have been connected to GeM and it has increased government procurement seamlessly."

"We've also decided that tenders until Rs 200 crore will not be global. This will strengthen our MSME sector and provide employment opportunities."