'His Ideals Will Guide...': PM Modi Remembers Swami Vivekananda On His Birth Anniversary

Several political leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, paid tributes to the spiritual leader, Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of National Youth Day. National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter and shared how the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda's life always inspire patriotism, spirituality, and hard work.

स्वामी विवेकानंद को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उनका जीवन राष्ट्रभक्ति, आध्यात्मिकता और कर्मठता के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करता है। उनके महान विचार और आदर्श देशवासियों का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Swami Vivekananda established Indian culture in the world with his brilliant thoughts. Best wishes to all the power of the country. Millions of salutations to Swami Vivekananda, the pioneer of the era, great thinker and inspiration of the youth, on his birth anniversary". #NationalYouthDay

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and paid his respect to Swami Vivekananda and urged the youth of the country to follow in his footsteps.

On this National Youth Day, I urge the youth of our country to live by Swami ji’s timeless teachings and work with dedication towards fulfilling their aspirations. pic.twitter.com/G3vSJrs5yb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 12, 2023

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP paid tribute to the great leader by writing his quote. “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.” – Swami Vivekananda. "Swami Vivekananda's teachings on Education, Nationalism & Spirituality would always remain relevant and inspire the Youth of India. Greetings on National Youth Day & Swami Vivekananda Jayanti".

Greetings on #NationalYouthDay & #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti. pic.twitter.com/MZLg3kbyjD — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 12, 2023

PM Modi to inaugurate 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka in a bid to pay respect to Swami Vivekanand and to honour as well as cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from January 12 to 16, with the theme being “Viksit Yuva- Viksit Bharat”.

The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building. It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat and Shreshtha Bharat. The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events viz.