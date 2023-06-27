Historic Day For Indian Railways: PM Modi Flags-off 5 Vande Bharat Trains In Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station on Tuesday , June 27. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, welcomed PM Modi, who was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the ceremony.

Upon arriving at the RKMP railway station, the Prime Minister met students inside a coach of the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train. The children cheered for the Prime Minister as he flagged off the five trains today.

3 Things You Should Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal, showcasing the government's commitment to improving connectivity in India.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their state-of-the-art amenities, advanced safety features, and reduced travel time, offering a superior passenger experience.

The introduction of these five new express trains expands the Vande Bharat network to a total of 23 trains, contributing to the growth of railway infrastructure and promoting tourism in different regions of India.

Madhya Pradesh's Education Minister Speaks with Republic

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Madhya Pradesh's Education Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, said, "It's an unprecedented achievement. The government is committed to providing for the people of India. We are working on all fronts, but this is going to be extraordinary."

Five Vande Bharat Trains flagged off on the same day

This will be the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day. The five Vande Bharat trains are the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

With the introduction of these new Vande Bharat Express trains, the government intends to improve connectivity to cultural, tourist, and religious places in the regions. The Vande Bharat Express trains are semi-high-speed trains manufactured under the Make-in-India policy by the ICF.

These trains will provide a world-class experience to passengers and give impetus to the growth of railway infrastructure in the respective states. Jharkhand and Goa will be getting their first Vande Bharat trains with this development. The total number of Vande Bharat trains running on the Indian railway system will increase to 23 after the introduction of these five new express trains.

Prime Minister's First Engagement and renewable energy collaboration with USAID

This event will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first engagement after his historic visit to the USA and Egypt. Earlier this month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Railways, the Government of India, and the United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) for collaboration on renewable energy and energy efficiency. The MoU aims to provide technical assistance and support to Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat Express: State-of-the-Art Amenities and Improved Passenger Experience

Vande Bharat Express trains are known and hailed for their state-of-the-art amenities, providing better seating, advanced safety features, and impeccable passenger service. These trains are designed to travel at semi-high speeds, reducing travel time. The first Vande Bharat Express was launched in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi and has become a popular mode of transport within the country. It is much faster and lighter than other trains in India and not only cuts down on travel time but also improves a traveller's journey with a host of amenities and features such as WiFi connectivity and 32-inch entertainment screens.



