Historic Mandi Devastated By Heavy Rainfall And Flooding: Rescue Operations Underway

A beautiful city with historic infrastructure has been devastated due to heavy rainfall. As Mandi is located in a low-lying area, water entered the houses of people and several markets. The overflow of the Beas River, which passes through the city, has left the city in a lurch. The city was on both sides of the river, but the damage was significant as the river had crossed its danger mark. On July 10, the Republic team reached Mandi, and rescue operations were underway. People evacuated their houses, and tourists were rescued from hilltop areas. This shocking and surprising destruction was reported by the Republic.

The historic temple Panchvaktra, located in the heart of the city, was submerged into the river. The temple was on the riverbed and constructed at a height of almost 20 feet from the river's water level, but the increased water level of the river touched the roof of the temple.

National highway leading to Kullu closed for 5 days

The National Highway leading to Kullu remained closed for 5 days due to massive landslides at multiple locations. Until July 10, the administration was unable to start restoration work due to rain and landslides. The section from Mandi to Pando dam was completely damaged due to landslides, leaving all heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, stranded on the NH along with their drivers, waiting for the road to reopen. Electricity in the city remained shut for several days as the electricity units were washed away by the flowing water. On July 10, a team from the electricity department met the Republic team during the coverage, and officials revealed that Mandi was suffering from electricity cuts as the units were washed away. They added that they tried to restore it, but heavy rain wouldn't allow them to complete the restoration work.

NDRF and HP police's rescue operations

NDRF teams and the HP police were involved in rescue operations. NDRF teams from Nurpur camp were deployed for rescues and evacuations along with the local police. Villages at the riverside were submerged in water, and residents were evacuated from their damaged houses to relief camps. A house in Sauli Khad, located on Kullu Highway in Mandi, was submerged in the water of the Beas River, and residents were evacuated to safe places. The historic Victoria Bridge on the Beas River was closed due to the overflow of water, as the water reached the bridge too. The Victoria Bridge, constructed in 1877 and used by two-wheelers and pedestrians to cross the river, was closed by the local administration after witnessing the rising water level.

cafes alongside the river washed away and damaged

Cafes alongside the river were washed away and damaged due to the low-lying area. Several cafes and hotels were constructed near the river, especially for tourists, but the Beas River claimed everything. Tourists stranded at Thunag Valley, Prashar Lake, and other places were evacuated during the rain by NDRF and local police. The rescue operation was completed after three days as rain disrupted the evacuation.