'Historic Moment': PM Modi Lauds Successful Launch Of India's 1st Private Rocket Vikram-S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the successful launch of Vikram-S, a rocket completely developed by a four-year-old private startup. He called it a historic moment and an important milestone in India's private space industry.

"A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India’s private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat," PM Modi said.

A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India's private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat.

In a subsequent Tweet, the PM said that this accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of the youth, "who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020."

This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth, who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020.

India successfully placed three satellites into orbit on a rocket Vikram-S developed by private startup Skyroot Aerospace on Friday. The rocket has been named after the father of the country's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, who tasted success in its maiden mission.

The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats at 11:30 am under the mission named 'Prarambh' (The beginning).

The rocket achieved an altitude of 89.5 km and a range of 121.2 km, "exactly what was planned by Skyroot Aerospace," Pawan Goenka, Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), the country's space regulator, said.

'Mission Prarambh' unveiled by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath has three payloads- two belonging to domestic customers (Chennai-based SpaceKidz and Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech) and one from a foreign client (Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab).

Vikram-S launched the payloads in a 500 km low inclination orbit. It later safely splashed into the sea, which was part of the mission.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who witnessed the launch, congratulated the nation and said it is certainly a new beginning and a new dawn.

"Shall I say very appropriately new Prarambh in the journey of India's space programme and many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has made this possible by opening the space sector to private participation," Singh, who holds the Department of Space portfolio among others, said.