Historic Sceptre 'Sengol' To Be Installed In New Parliament Building, Says Amit Shah

The 'significant historical' symbol of independence that signifies the transfer of power from the British, 'Sengol' (Sceptre), will be introduced in the New Parliament Building, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. The Parliament Building, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, is set to get inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

While announcing the placement of 'Sengol' in the Parliament Building, Shah mentioned that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru received the same at the time of independence. “The historic sceptre, 'Sengol', will be placed in the new Parliament building. It was used on August 14, 1947, by PM Nehru when the transfer of power took place from the British. It is called Sengol in Tamil, and the meaning of this word is full of wealth," Shah said.

While explaining the basis of the ground on which it was decided that 'Sengol' will find a place in the Parliament Building, Shah said, "There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. This Sengol became a symbol of the transfer of power. When PM Modi got information about this, an investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen."

'Sengol important since Chola dynasty era'

The Union Home Minister affirmed the importance of a 'Sengol' in the Indian culture and highlighted that it has remained to be important since the time of the Chola Dynasty. “Sengol has been important from the time of the Chola dynasty. This Sengol will be kept in New Parliament. PM Modi will accept this Sengol and it will be placed near the seat of a speaker," he said.

The Sengol, which was kept in an Allahabad museum, will be moved to the new Parliament Building before the inauguration. "It is inappropriate to keep this sacred Sengol in a museum. There cannot be a more suitable, holy and appropriate place than the Parliament Building for housing the Sengol. On May 28, PM Modi will accept Sengol through Tamil Nadu Adhinam."