Historic: WATCH India's Tejas LCA Land On INS Vikrant For First Time Ever

In a historic milestone and major boost to the 'Made in India' program in the defence sector, the naval version of India's homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Friday successfully landed on the aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant.

"A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out the landing of LCA (Navy) on board the INS Vikrant," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said the landing demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above the 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

INS Vikrant, which measures 262 metres long, is designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

INS Vikrant can carry 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

Using a novel aircraft-operation mode known as STOBAR (Short Take Off But Arrested Recovery), INS Vikrant is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard. It can accommodate a crew of around 1,600.