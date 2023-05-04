Historical City Of Basti Fell Victim To Previous Governments' Neglect: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Basti which was a city of great historical and mythological significance fell victim to the state neglect during the rule of governments led by opposition parties in the past.

"Previous governments divided people and created fissures in the society in the name of caste and religion. But today, under the double-engine government, development is taking place at a fast pace.

"Basti today has its own medical college named after Maharishi Vashishth, which was unimaginable six years ago," Adityanath said, according to a statement.

The CM was in the city to address a public meeting for the second round of civic elections to be held on May 11.

He said that now no woman suffers from lung disease due to smoke because the Ujjwala Yojana has been extended to all houses here.

"We have also decided to provide free gas cylinders on Diwali and Holi. The double-engine government has also given health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to the poor under Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he said.

The CM also mentioned the 2002 Munderwa firing incident, in which three farmers were killed during an agitation for sugarcane prices. The incident had happened under Mayawati government.

"Our government has set up a new sugar mill here. Today this sugar mill is becoming the identity of this place. How can a government without a vision can carry out development?" he said.

Adityanath said that India's global prestige has gone up under the Narendra Modi government which has been constructing highway networks, railways, medical colleges, universities, IITs, and AIIMS at a fast pace.

He said that before his government came to power in 2017, there was a terror of criminals in cities and extortion of traders was rampant, but now they were free of such terror and were being turned into smart cities.

Adityanath said the state government will be distributing two crore tablets to the youths of the state, allocating Rs 3,600 crore in the initial phase to the scheme.