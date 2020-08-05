History Repeating Itself With Ram Mandir Construction: PM Modi On Ayodhya 'golden Chapter'

Addressing the nation from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation had observed the maryada of Lord Ram when the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict of Ayodhya last year. Speaking at the historic event of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the wait of centuries has ended and India is scripting a golden chapter in Ayodhya.

Beginning his speech with chants of 'Jai Siya Ram', the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. He extended his greetings to all those who have been a part of Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said that social harmony and limitations are the core principle of Lord Ram's governance which was observed during SC's verdict and he can feel the same today.

Maryada of Lord Ram relevant in present times: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said: "The construction of the Ram temple, he said, is an instrument to unite the country. The Ram Temple construction will lift the economy of the entire region. Today is proof of the truth of Ram Bhakhts. Today we are offering the gift of truth, ahimsa, faith, and sacrifice to India's culture of justice. Due to Coronavirus, we are conducting the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in a limited manner. We have presented an example as per the teachings of Lord Ram and his maryada. This maryada of Lord Ram was also felt when the honourable Supreme Court had pronounced the Ayodhya verdict. We had seen how the citizens of India had taken care of the sentiments of every community and reacted accordingly."

"With the construction of this temple, not only we are making history, but history is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will also be completed," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister arrived in an IAF chopper in Ayodhya and was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He then visited Hanuman Garhi and prayed in the temple. He was also honoured with headgear, a silver crown, and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed by the head priest. He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.

Soon after the Prime Minister went to Ram Janmabhoomi site and began Bhumi Pujan along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Ram temple Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das and other saints. He then laid the foundation stone of the temple. On the stage, PM Modi unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp after the UP CM, RSS chief and Ram temple Trust chief addressed the attendees.

