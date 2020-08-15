History Is Witness That Once India Resolves, India Does: PM's Aatmanirbhar Pitch On I-Day

While addressing the nation during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in his fellow Indians to make the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' into a reality. PM Modi said he is confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of Indians, who will realize this dream. He also said the Aatmanirbhar is not just a term but it is a 'Mantra' for patriotic Indians.

Once we decide we don't rest till we achieve...'

"I am confident that India will realize this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal", PM Modi said.

'Humanity must retain a central role'

PM Modi also said "India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey in being Aatmanirbhar Bharat. When we talk about being self-reliant we should be prepared as the whole world has its expectations from us, PM said.

Highlighting that the country has got over the odds in the agriculture sector PM Modi said "there was a time when our agricultural system was very backward. The biggest concern then was how to feed the countrymen. Today when we can feed not only India but many countries of the world.

PM Modi also spoke about the aspirations of India's giant middle-class, listed steps taken by his government to benefit them. "India’s middle-class does not want the government’s interference. They want opportunities", he said.

