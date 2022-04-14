History-sheeter held in Thane district

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) A notorious criminal wanted in the case of attack on a policeman has been arrested in the district after being on the run for nine months, an official said on Thursday. Ibrahim Ismail Mazzid alias Pappa Haddi was involved in several crimes in Kalyan area of the district, he said.

Officials of the Bazarpeth police station laid a trap after receiving a tip-off that he was to arrive in Macchi Bazar area of Kalyan on Tuesday night, the police official said.

Mazzid tried to escape by jumping from one rooftop to another but police managed to nab him after a chase, the official said. PTI COR KRK KRK

