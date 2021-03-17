Hitesha Chandranee Leaves Bengaluru Day After Zomato Delivery Boy Files FIR: Reports

In the latest development in the Zomato row, Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee who had accused Zomato delivery partner Kamaraj of assaulting her reportedly left Bengaluru, as per sources. This comes a day after the Bengaluru Police lodged an FIR against her under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC at Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station based on Kamaraj's complaint.

As per the Electronics City police, Hitesha Chandranee was called for questioning on Tuesday based on the Zomato delivery boy's complaint. After receiving the interrogation summon, Hitesha informed the police that she said had left the city and was at her aunt’s house in Maharashtra and could not appear for the interrogation.

The Bengaluru Police has granted more time to her to appear and record her statement in the case. Failure to comply with the summons may lead to further action against her, as per the police officials.

What is the Zomato row?

Over the past week, social media has been heavily divided after Bengaluru-based model and makeup artist, Hitesha Chandranee accused Zomato's delivery executive Kamaraj of assaulting her, sharing graphic images of her nose bleeding. While the delivery partner involved in the alleged incident was immediately suspended, Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal released a statement saying that the company is currently providing all resources to Kamaraj in order to ensure that "both sides of the story come to light" in the "spirit of fairness".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kamaraj had alleged that Hitesha had refused to pay after accepting the order since he was late for the delivery. "She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding. I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally," he told ANI.

Hitesha posted a four-minute-long video and explained the entire episode from her perspective accusing the delivery boy of barging into her house and punching her on the face.