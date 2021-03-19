Hitesha Chandranee Says 'not Left Bengaluru' Amid Case Against Zomato Delivery Boy

Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee who accused a Zomato delivery boy of allegedly punching her was later booked by the Bengaluru police for framing her. Reports suggested that a day after FIR was filed against her, she fled Bengaluru but on Friday, Hitesha took to her Instagram handle and released a statement clarifying the rumours.

Hitesha wrote that she 'wouldn't risk her life 'by orchestrating anything'. She said that 'Bengaluru is her home' and she hasn't left the city. She concluded by appealing to all netizens to 'not express any opinion till the trial is completed'.

Read full statement —

"Since the incident occurred, I have been harassed, abused and my life has been threatened. I have kept my silence as anything I say gets twisted. I do not have any PR agency to support or back me. I have had to take medical treatment for my nose which was fractured due to the incident. I have received many calls from various people using repulsive and threatening words against me. They have threatened my life and have even threatened to harm my family. I am being assaulted online in all platforms, be it email, WhatsApp, youtube, instagram in addition to regular calls and messages.

Online narratives say that I asked for free food, but it was Zomato which had an offer that they would not charge me, if the food was delivered late. People unconnected with the incident have been commenting without knowing the ramifications their words might cause. The posts made by certain celebrities which accuse me of being responsible for the incident have hurt me immensely as these are the people I look upto. The comments of such people have an impact.

There have been many attempts made through social media to pressurize me to withdraw the complaint. I am a law abiding citizen of India who firmly believes in the judiciary. I have been cooperating with the police and have not left Bengaluru as spread by various quarters. Bengaluru is home for me. I just wanted to share the incident but instead, my words have been further twisted. I live by myself in Bengaluru and the past few days have been very difficult for me and I am worried about my safety. A neutral probe by the investigative agencies will bring out the truth and I look forward to it.

I would not risk my life, reputation, respect and peace of mind by orchestrating anything as attributed to me. I appeal to all netizens not to express any opinion till the trial is completed by the appropriate legal forum."

What is the Zomato row?

Social media has been heavily divided after Bengaluru-based model and makeup artist, Hitesha Chandranee accused Zomato's delivery executive Kamaraj of assaulting her, sharing graphic images of her nose bleeding. While the delivery partner involved in the alleged incident was immediately suspended, Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal released a statement saying that the company is currently providing all resources to Kamaraj in order to ensure that "both sides of the story come to light" in the "spirit of fairness".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kamaraj had alleged that Hitesha had refused to pay after accepting the order since he was late for the delivery. "She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding. I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally," he told ANI.