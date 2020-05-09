Hizbul Mujahideen Admits 'setback' Over Riyaz Naikoo Death, Says 'India Has Upper Hand'

Hizbul Mujahideen chief and most wanted global terrorist, Sayeed Salahudeen held a prayer meeting for slain commander Riyaz Naikoo, who was eliminated in an hours-long operation by a joint operation of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police in Beighpora area of Pulwama. In the condolence meeting, Salahudeen is heard telling that Hizbul has faced a huge setback in Kashmir.

Salahudeen further admitted that since the beginning of 2020, 80 Hizbul terrorist have been killed by the Indian Army and that the Indian army now has an upper hand. Now, this video goes on to conclusively prove Pakistan's implicit role in pushing terror in Kashmir.

Opining on the same, retired Army Officer and a defence analyst Brig V Mahalingam said that the terrorist organisation will have a hard time finding a replacement for Riyaz Naikoo. He further hailed the Indian Army.

"I want to say that Hizbul will be having a lot of problems finding a replacement for Riyaz Naikoo. As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it has always been on the top because firstly they are fighting for a just cause and secondly because of their concentration and professionalism," said Brig V Mahalingam.

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander eliminated

On Wednesday, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was gunned down in a joint operation of the Jammu-Kashmir police and Indian Army on Wednesday, as per J&K police. In the operation which began early in the day, two terrorists have been eliminated at J&K's Beighpora area in Awantipur district. The elimination of Naikoo - who is a native of Beighpora - was the successor of terrorist Zakir Musa was involved in killings and attacks on the security forces.

Sources state that the joint team of J&K police and Army had been conducting a search operation for the past two days, after receiving credible inputs that terrorists were present in the village. J&K police confirmed that the team came in contact with 2 terrorists as they were hiding in their uncle's house in Awantipur. After gunbattle of almost 8 hours, the forces eliminated the terrorists. In a separate operation in J&K's Pampore district, two more terrorists were killed by Indian forces.

