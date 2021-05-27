'Hizbul Mujahideen Targeting People Based On Religion': NIA Chargesheet Makes Huge Claim

On Thursday, Republic TV exclusively accessed the chargesheet filed by the NIA nailing the role of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in spreading terror in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The chargesheet submitted on May 22 pertains to the HM terrorists snatching the service weapon from Head Constable Daleep Singh, in-charge escort of Kishtwar DC. As per the FIR dated March 8, 2019, the accused were booked under Sections 120B and 392 of the Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 16,18,19, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA and Sections 7, 25 and 30 of the Arms Act.

Among the accused, Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain have been killed in encounters, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Qari are in judicial custody whereas Jaffer Hussain is out on bail. According to the NIA, this was one of the 4 incidents from November 2018 to September 2019 to revive militancy in the Kishtwar district by way of targeting prominent persons of a particular community and creating terror among the members of a particular community in order to force them to run away from the area. This includes the killing of the Parihar brothers, the killing of Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO at district hospital Kishtwar and weapon snatching from PSO of advocate Nassir Hussain.

While stressing that HM has weakened considerably, the central agency held the Chenab division of the terror outfit responsible for the crime. It accused Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain of entering Daleep Singh's rented room at 8.30 pm on March 8, 2019, and snatching his AK-47 rifle along with 3 magazines and 90 live cartridges. Their involvement was also established by the fact that the aforesaid service weapon was found at the encounter site where Haroon Wani was killed on January 15, 2020.

NIA alleges religious targeting

Hinting that Daleep Singh was targeted on account of being a Hindu, the NIA stated, "Both Daleep Singh and his son were told by the gunman to raise arms. The person who was holding the AK-47 (Osama Bin Javed) aimed at the head of Daleep Singh and other man with pistol (Haroon Abbas Wani) aimed at head of Akash. The person with pistol inquired from Daleep if he is a Hindu, on this Daleep replied that yes he is a Hindu. On this, the person with rifle asked Daleep to hand over the rifle."

"They had also planned to commit further terrorist activities in the area of Kishtwar. After robbing of the weapon, they hid in various places and took shelter and other logistic support to evade their arrest from police in the houses of their terror associates- Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri in the Doda and Kishtwar districts," it added. The NIA established the involvement of the accused via the examination of the scene of the crime and eyewitnesses, recovery of looted AK series rifles, electronic evidence and CDR analysis. Urging the court to take cognizance of the offences committed by the accused persons, it said that the investigation against other accused persons is still going on.