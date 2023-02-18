Hizbul Terrorists Nabbed In J&K's Kulgam Were Sent To Target 'protected Person'; Probe On

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kulgam district have arrested three terrorists from the banned organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) on Saturday, February 18 and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The terrorists, who were roaming on a motorcycle, were arrested after the police intercepted them at a naka.

According to sources, the Kulgam Police established a specific naka at Daderkoot-Alamganj crossing based on credible inputs about anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition in a moving vehicle. The terrorists have been identified as Mohammed Abbas Wagay, a resident of Imam Sahib; Gowhar Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh, both residents of Shopian.

J&K police neutralise another threat

The three terrorists were found carring one pistol, two pistol magazines and 13 live pistol rounds. They are currently under detention and preliminary investigations revealed that they have been involved in terror crimes and are providing support to terror activities. Speaking to media, Kulgam SP Sahil Sangral revealed that some "protected person" or a "police personnel" was their target.

"We apprehended them at a naka and this is a significant success because we prevented an incident from transpiring. We assure you we will keep trying to avoid such incidents," the SP said.

The latest instance comes just a month after the security forces launched a search operation in Kulgam where gunshots were fired. Investigations revealed that the shots were fired by a terrorist who targeted a Kashmiri Pandit named Mohan Lal. The target is an owner of a medical shop and escaped unhurt.