An eye-opener for all Pakistan sympathisers, this is the story of Razia Bibi who was used and abandoned by Pakistan but accepted and rehabilitated by India. Born in the Bandipora region of Jammu & Kashmir in India, Razia Bibi was taken to Muzaffarabad in Pakistan at a young age. In 2008, Bibi was married to a Hizbul Mujahideen cadre terrorist. Their marriage was, however short-lived as the husband lost his life in a gunfight with the security forces alongside 4 other militants.

Narrating her story of misery, Razia Bibi, a mother of 3 toddlers, said, "After he passed away, we were given 30,000 and thereafter, 10,000-12,000 Pakistani rupees every month. It was a meagre amount with which I was only able to pay the rent. For other expenses, I had to sometimes turn to my neighbours and other times to my friends."

"It was scary, every day I lived in the fear if I would be left with any money to provide for my children the next day," Bibi further said, adding that after a few months even the 10,000-12,000 payment was stopped.

Underlining that she did not know what to do after the payment was stopped, Bibi said, "The only option was to return to India. After arranging for the money, asking friends, we took the flight. We flew down to Qatar, and from there to Nepal before finally reaching India. India accepted me, rehabilitated me. Now, my family is doing fine here. They are happy."

'No one should go through what my family went through'

In a strong message, Bibi said, "These Pakistan-based terrorist groups are ruining many lives. They promise the terrorist that they will take care of their families in case anything happens to them, and send them to die in the name of religion. They misuse Islam, and when the terrorists die they fail to provide for their families, and eventually abandon them."

"My family is an example of it. I remember the days my kids had food to eat and other days when they fell asleep on empty stomachs. Remembering that, I would just like to say that no one should ever go through what my family went through," she concluded.