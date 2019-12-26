HJS Urges Goa Govt To Curb Malpractices During New Year's Eve Celebrations

With new year's eve just being a few days away, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Thursday urged the Goa government officials in Ponda and Mapusa to curb malpractices during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31. "The HJS appeals through a memorandum to the NG Collector, SG Collector and Deputy Collector of Ponda and Mapusa to curb the malpractices occurring during December 31 night and 'Old Man' tradition," a statement from HJS said. The statement also spoke about "increasing blind imitation of western practices".

'Increase in consumption of drugs and alcohol during New Year's eve': HJS

New Year's eve witnesses an increase in the consumption of drugs and alcohol. A lot of accidents also take place during the night of December 31 because people indulge in drinking and driving. The HJS also stated that since crackers are busted throughout the night, it leads to an increase in pollution. The organisation also wrote about rave parties that are organised on the beaches on New Year's eve disregarding the order of the High Court, leading to noise pollution.

"There are incidents of eve-teasing. Hence, it is requested to stop the malpractices taking place in places of pilgrimage, tourist places and public places under the name of 'New Year'," it added.

Adding further, the HJS said, "On account of the tradition of 'Old Man' observed by Christians, malpractices have been witnessed for the last few years. According to Christian priests, this tradition has no religious basis. Malpractices like extortion of money by stopping vehicles on the road, noise pollution, eve-teasing, burning effigies and vulgar dancing under the influence of alcohol are being noticed."

"We demand that malpractices in the name of Old Man tradition should be stopped. Hence, it is very essential to create awareness amongst the public in an expansive manner about these malpractices," the statement further said.

(With inputs from ANI)