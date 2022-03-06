HM Amit Shah Addresses CISF Officers On 53rd Raising Day Celebration, Lauds Achievements

While addressing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the occasion of their 53rd Raising Day, on March 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the force to prepare a future roadmap for the organization as India embarks on its trajectory from a 2.5 trillion dollar economy to a 5 trillion dollar economy. The Home Minister further averred that the coming 25 years will be an 'Amrit Kaal' for the industrial sector. Targetting the previous governments, Home Minister Shah claimed that the role of CISF in making India a 2.5 trillion dollar economy was ignored by the previous dispensation.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In a journey from 2.5 trillion dollar economy to 5 trillion dollar economy, I request CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh to prepare a road map for the next 25 years that will be Amrit Kaal Period as more Industrial and manufacturing units will be set up in the country in all the sectors"

CISF contribution during pandemic

Highlighting the key role of CISF during the pandemic era, Home Minister lauded the force and also mentioned their recent contribution to helping Indians coming from war-struck Ukraine. "During the Coronavirus pandemic, when Indians were coming back from abroad as part of the Vande Bharat mission, the CISF personnel took risks in taking care of the fellow Indians and even lost their lives. They've been taking care of the returning Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga too," he said. Emphasizing the role of women in the force the Home Minister asked the DG to increase the ratio of women in the force to 80:20 from the existing 94:06.

"I request CISF to train private security agencies to help in the security of all Industrial units in the country. I ask CISF to form a Hybrid model from the contribution of CISF and private security agencies. Later, CISF will be withdrawn and private security will provide security," he added.

Noting that with the changing world, there is a need for technological development in the organisation, the Home Minister addressed the need and said that the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are developing anti-drone technology, and the CISF will train itself to prevent Industrial units from any drone attacks.

