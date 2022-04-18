HM Amit Shah Calls For Strict Action Against Those Involved In Jahangirpuri Clashes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration, Republic learned on Monday. During the briefing that was majorly on the Jahangirpuri violence, Shah gave instructions that very strict action be taken against those involved in the Shobha Yatra clash so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi, sources told the channel.

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place.

An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Sonu Chikna arrested

In a key development, Sonu Chikna, whose alleged video of firing during the Shobha Yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri was first exposed by Republic, was arrested by Delhi Police earlier in the day. Police team went to Jahangirpuri to look for Sonu Chikna but his family and neighbours pelted stones at the team. In order to prevent any escalation, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) formed a human shelf to prevent clashes.

Confirming the fresh report of stone-pelting, Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said, "Yes, Police had gone to investigate, and just then, a few stones were pelted. However, the team is undeterred by this. It is our work to investigate, collect evidence, and bring out the truth. If there is any obstruction in that, then we will initiate action. "

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended the police custody of Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, for two days. 4 others who were produced before the Court on Monday were sent to judicial custody. 12 others were sent to judicial custody on Sunday. With this, the number of people in the judicial custody in relation to the April 15 violence in New Delhi has reached 16.