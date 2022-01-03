HM Amit Shah Chairs High-level Meeting To Review Security Threats And Emerging Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, January 3, chaired a high-level security meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah reviewed security situations, including global terror threats, terror financing, and the movement of foreign terrorists.

The Ministry informed that the Union Home Secretary released three manuals and a newsletter of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi. The manuals are part of a focussed awareness campaign for the prevention of cybercrimes and to inculcate cyber hygiene in rural areas, industrial bodies, and the general public, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

DGPs of States and UTs join meeting via video conferencing

Additionally, the MHA mentioned that threats from terrorism, global terror groups, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, and illicit use of cyberspace were highlighted in the meeting. Union Home Minister Shah stressed the need to counter security challenges with better coordination and synergy among Central and state security agencies.

According to the press release by the Union Home Ministry, the heads of India's security agencies, including Central Intelligence Agencies, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces), Intelligence wings of Armed Forces, Revenue, and Financial Intelligence Agencies participated in the meeting. The DGPs of States and Union Territories joined the meet via video conferencing.

Amit Shah participates in 57th Raising Day celebrations of BSF

Earlier on December 5, 2021, Home Minister Amit Shah had participated in the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Border Security Forces (BSF) and paid tributes to the security forces of the nation. Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Shah mentioned that anti-drone technology is being developed in the country to boost security forces.

"For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to providing world-class technologies to BSF for border security," Home Minister Amit Shah said and informed that over 35,000 jawans of the country's police force, BSF and Central Armed Police Forces, have sacrificed their lives for the safety of the nation.

(Image: ANI)