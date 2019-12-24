HM Amit Shah Chairs Jammu & Kashmir Review Meeting With Top-level Officials

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Tuesday, December 24, chaired a high-level review meeting with top officials and Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to discuss issues pertaining to Jammu & Kashmir. This comes after the abrogation of Article 370 and the special status of the State, back in August, this year. The meeting also witnessed the presence of Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah:"Modi Govt Aims To Wipe Out Terrorism In Next Five Years"

HM Shah chairs meeting with top officials

Sources have reported that the meeting chaired by Shah is to focus on the possibilities of conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming months and also to review the security status in the newly formed Union Territory. Home Minister Amit Shah is also reported to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the meeting to brief him about the situation. Apart from General Rawat and Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh and senior security advisor to the Home Ministry, Vijay Kumar were also part of the discussion.

READ | CAA Protests: Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Lucknow Until December 25

Govt to announce first CDS

Meanwhile, the government is also set to announce the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Tuesday. This comes after PM Modi had earlier, on August 15, announced that the government will soon appoint a CDS to enhance the efficiency of the forces. General Bipin Rawat, who is currently the Chief of Army Staff, is reported to be the front runner in becoming India's first CDS.

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: Here Is How BJP Lost The Chance To Form The Government

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, December 23, spoke about the Modi government's aim to completely wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism, and insurgency in the northeast, in the next five years. While delivering the 32nd Intelligence Bureau (IB) Centenary Endowment Lecture in Delhi, he called IB to be the 'brain' of the national security apparatus and also applauded its efforts in ensuring zero tolerance to terrorism and Naxalism. According to the official press release, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Modi Government is committed that terrorism, Left-wing extremism, and insurgency in the northeast is completely wiped out in the next five years."

READ | Jamia Violence: Delhi HC Refuses To Pass Order On Plea Seeking Recovery Of Damages