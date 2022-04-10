HM Amit Shah Inaugurates First Indo-Pak Border Viewing Point In Gujarat's Nada Bet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nada Bet in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, on Sunday, April 10. The viewing point has been constructed along the Punjabi border of Wagah-Atari.

Gujarat | Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurates border viewing point on the India-Pakistan international boundary in Nadabet in Banaskantha district. The viewing point has been made on the lines of the one at Wagah border in Punjab pic.twitter.com/D1OKH729z2 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah stated, “I would like to tell BSF jawans that if the country is safe within the borders, is making progress, and is rapidly rising in its stature before the world, it's because you are thousands of kilometres away from your home and guarding the nation even while standing in scorching deserts.”

I'd like to tell BSF jawans that if the country is safe within the borders, is making progress, & is rapidly rising in its stature before the world, it's because you are thousands of kilometers away from your home & guarding the nation even while standing in scorching deserts: HM pic.twitter.com/acz5emUWM8 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah further stated, “BSF Jawans are working very hard to protect our land, they play a crucial role to secure our borders. They have taken very good steps to control militancy and separatism in Kashmir."

Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the inauguration ceremony of the border viewing point on the India-Pakistan international boundary in Nadabet of Banaskantha district. CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders are also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/fYDgJQb1EX — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

'We are ready to protect our country at any cost'

While attending the inauguration ceremony of the border viewing point on the India-Pakistan international boundary in Nadabet of Banaskantha district, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “BSF Jawans are courageous and in this new India, our borders are secured. We are ready to protect our country at any cost.”

The viewing point on the India-Pakistan international boundary will be the state’s first significant tourism destination, officials said. "Travelers visiting Nadabet will get the opportunity to experience the workings of an army post on the Indian border," according to the Gujarat Tourism website, which is working on the project with the Central government.

"The retreat ceremony, where the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans put up a valiant show of marching with pride to end another day of protecting the borders, is one of the activities and sights that will appeal to visitors. Weapons display and photo gallery with guns, tanks, and other sophisticated devices that help keep the border and inland areas secure will be on show.” the Gujarat Tourism website added.

The Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nada Bet in Gujarat's Banaskantha district is built at the cost of Rs 125 crore. A number of tourist attractions and points at the premises will attract tourists from all over. The viewing point will have three arrivals and parking places with a lounge facility. Almost 500 people can be seated at once in the auditorium.

The Ajay Prahari monument is being built as a memorial to soldiers who gave their lives in the service of our country. The Tricolor will be hoisted to a height of 40 feet. The project will also include an exhaustive display of the BSF's commitment to India.