Amit Shah Conferences With IMA Doctors; Assures Full Support & Seeks Protest Withdrawal

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday interacted with Doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing. Amit Shah praised the hard work and efforts of the doctors and health officials who are at the forefront in India's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to ANI, Home Minister assured them that the government stands firm behind the doctors and will do everything possible for them and their safety. Shah also asked them to withdraw their symbolic protest which the association will observe on April 23.

IMA warns of Black Day

The Indian Medical Association on Monday announced that it would observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals. "If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23," read a notice issued by the association.

"Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," it further read. The notice stated that further decisions would be taken if the government fails to take suitable steps. This comes after several incidents of attacks and stigmatisation of medical staff and doctors being reported from across the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of cases include 15,474 active cases and 640 deaths. As many as 3,869 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated.

