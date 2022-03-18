HM Amit Shah Lands In Jammu For Two Day Visit, To Chair High-level Security Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reached Jammu & Kashmir to chair a high-level security review meeting. In Jammu, the Home Minister was welcomed by J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and other senior officials. According to sources, the security meeting is being held at the Raj Bhawan.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Additional Secretary Home J&K, RK Goyal, Director Intelligence Bureau among other officials will be part of the meeting. J&K DGP, Chief Secretary, ADG and Home Secretary will also attend the meeting.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a slew of civilian deaths and the targetted killings of grass-root leaders. Earlier on March 9, a Sarpanch was shot and critically injured by terrorists in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar. Security forces neutralised three terrorists in the Naugam area to avenge the killing. Similar instances have been reported in other regions as well. Earlier last week, a mysterious blast had also taken place inside a scrap godown located on the residency road area of Jammu, leaving 4 dead, and 14 injured.

Amit Shah's 2- day visit to J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting Friday, March 18. Apart from chairing the high-level review of the security situation with senior officials of the MHA, J&K police, CAPFs, Intelligence agencies and the civil administration, he is scheduled to address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside Delhi.

During his 2-day visit, HM Shah will be accompanied by MoS PMO Jitendra Singh along with the Union Home Secretary, A.K. Bhalla, DGs of CAPFs and heads of central intelligence agencies. This is his second visit to Jammu & Kashmir in the last five months. He had last visited the UT for five days in October 2021.

(With agency inputs)