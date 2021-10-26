HM Amit Shah, LG Sinha Pay Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs, Interact With CRPF Troopers In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had earlier decided to extend the length of his stay in Jammu and Kashmir paid tribute at the martyrs memorial in Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. The home minister on Monday decided to extend his three-day visit to UT and spend the night with CRPF troopers at the martyrs memorial. HM Shah spent the night at the Lethpora martyr memorial.

Amit Shah on Tuesday morning paid tribute at the martyrs memorial in Pulwama district before marking the end to his trip to the UT. Shah visited the memorial in Pulwama and paid tribute to the 40 CRPF troopers who were killed in the Pakistan backed terror attack in 2019. Shah was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Shah also planted a sapling at the memorial as part of the tribute ceremony.

The Union Home Minister on Monday visited the Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal. Amit Shah was joined by Manoj Sinha. Shah offered prayers at the J&K temple before leaving for his planned events. The minister’s trip found major significance as it was the first time Shah is visiting the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah visited the Makwal border with LG Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits and other communities there. The Union Home Minister arrived in Kashmir on Saturday on a three-day visit which was extended after the minister made a wish to spend a night with the CRPF jawans at the memorial camp.

Amit Shah inspects BSF bunkers along the international border

Amid the three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Shah on Sunday visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the BSF ADG and other officials over PAK Terror Tunnel Module through which Pakistan usually pushes terrorists into the Indian territory. The Union Home Minister also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border.

Marking his visit to the border post, Shah took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to know the condition of the villagers. As much as a citizen living in the capital has the right to the resources of the country, so is the citizen living in the border village. Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to provide every facility and development till the border." Following the visit, the BSF released an official detailed press release stating that the Union Minister has assured them of providing all border-related assistance.

Image: ANI