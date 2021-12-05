HM Amit Shah Meets 1971 War Veteran Bhairo Singh Rathore During Jaisalmer Visit

On the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, Union Minister Amit Shah met war veteran Bhairo Singh Rathore on Sunday, December 4. The braveheart is known for his significant contribution during the 1971 India- Pakistan War.

The meeting had in attendance Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Amit Shah, who spent the night with the BSF soldiers on December 4, expressed his gratitude upon meeting the national war hero Rathore.

Amit Shah meets 1971 India-Pak war hero in Jaisalmer

In a tweet, Amit Shah wrote, "I was privileged to meet the 1971 war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore, who was posted at Longewala during the war, in Jaisalmer today. Your valour and love for the motherland have created history and immense reverence in the hearts of the countrymen. I bow down to you."

1971 के युद्ध में लोंगेवाला पोस्ट के वीर नायक भैरों सिंह राठौड़ जी से आज जैसलमेर में मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला।



लोंगेवाला से दुश्मनों को खदेड़ने की आपकी वीरता और मातृभूमि के प्रति प्रेम ने देश के इतिहास व देशवासियों के हृदय में एक अपार श्रद्धा का स्थान बनाया है।



आपको नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/lC33QjCtVb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Rathore’s significant contributions have also been portrayed in a Bollywood movie. His character was played by actor Sunil Shetty in the acclaimed movie Border.

In a separate tweet, Shah informed that the police medals were also given to the families of the martyrs and serving BSF personnel who made their supreme sacrifice in the service of the country for their incomparable courage, valour and devotion during the event. President's Police Medals were also given to the serving and retired personnel for outstanding service.

“The nation is proud of your dedication and sacrifice,” Shah said addressing the brave soldiers.

साथ ही देश सेवा में अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले शहीदों के परिजनों व सेवारत BSF कर्मियों को उनके अतुलनीय साहस, शौर्य व कर्तव्यनिष्ठा हेतु पुलिस मेडल और उत्कृष्ट सेवा हेतु सेवारत व सेवानिवृत्त कर्मियों को राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक प्रदान किए।



देश को आपके समर्पण व बलिदान पर गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/bclznzXvea — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Amit Shah addresses BSF’s 57th Raising Day

Amit Shah spoke at the BSF's 57th Raising Day in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Sunday. The Home Minister is in Rajasthan for a two-day visit. Later in the day, he will travel to Jaipur to speak at a gathering of the BJP's state working committee. Members of the Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, and MLAs will attend the Union Home Minister's address.

Shah will address the meeting of the BJP working committee, where, BJP's organisational review, impending action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, power, health, education, unemployment, law and order, and the movement's strategy and mission, among other things, will be discussed in depth during today's working committee meeting.

Image: Twitter