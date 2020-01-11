Amit Shah: 'Never Feel Inferior While Talking In Your Mother Tongue On A Foreign Land'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a gathering at the convocation ceremony of Gujarat Technological University. During his address at the convocation ceremony, Amit Shah spoke about the importance of one's mother tongue. He emphasised on how one should never feel inferior while talking in their mother tongue even on foreign land.

In his statement, Shah said, "Even if you talk to a foreigner, talk to them in your native language only. Never feel inferior speaking your native language in any foreign country, be proud of your language and your country."

Amit Shah, in his statement, reiterated the Indian Government's target to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. "From 1947 to 2014, the economy was worth USD 2 trillion. After this, from 2014 to 2019, the Narendra Modi government increased it to 3 trillion dollars. India is set to achieve a target of USD 5 trillion in 2024," Shah added.

GTU के वार्षिक दीक्षांत समारोह में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह- 1947 से 2014 तक अर्थव्यवस्था 2 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की हुई थी। इसके बाद 2014 से 2019 तक नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने इसे बढ़ाकर 3 ट्रिलियन डॉलर तक पहुंचा दिया। भारत 2024 में 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर का लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने वाला है। pic.twitter.com/PWerGh9Oxz — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, while inaugurating the VISWAS and Cyber Aashvast project in Gandhinagar, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Union Government's push for 'nation first' theory.

Speaking on the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah said that the country has been working towards the path of unity, which has been adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He repeated that the Act does not discriminate on religious grounds and that the communists- (Arvind) Kejriwal, Mamata (Banerjee) are all spreading lies to the people.

Amit Shah said, "Rahul baba and company, Mamata Didi and Kejriwal are spreading outrage across the country against CAA. I challenge all of these forums to have a public discussion on CAA and show where there is a provision to take someone else's citizenship. CAA provides Citizenship. Falsehood has no legs. I appeal to the millions of Bharatiya Janata Party activists to convey the truth at home, to convey the reality of the Citizenship Research Act (CAA) to the people."

