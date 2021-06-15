HM Amit Shah Reviews Monsoon Preparedness, Asks State & Central Agencies To Coordinate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the monsoon and flood situation in the country. He also took stock of the long-term measures for the formulation of a comprehensive and overarching policy to mitigate the perennial flood problems in the country. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with other officials also attended the high-level meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, "A meeting on flood management was held today, in which a comprehensive and long-term policy was reviewed in relation to the problem of floods in different parts of the country every year. Emphasis was laid on how the loss of life and property can be reduced by using the latest techniques and coordination of the concerned departments.".

आज बाढ़ प्रबंधन पर एक बैठक की, जिसमें हर साल देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में आने वाली बाढ़ की समस्या के संबंध में एक व्यापक व दीर्घकालिक नीति की समीक्षा की। संबंधित विभागों के समन्वय व नवीनतम तकनीकों का उपयोग कर जान माल के नुकसान को कैसे कम किया जा सके इसपर बल दिया। pic.twitter.com/viHMT2ZKbH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2021

'Coordination between the central & state agencies': Amit Shah

Shah at his high-level review meeting also directed officials to continue to strengthen coordination between the central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting floods and rise in water levels in major catchment areas of the country, a home ministry statement said. Numerous decisions were taken in the meeting to have a new system of coordination between the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jal Shakti Ministry, Central Water Commission (CWC), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Home Minister Shah further directed:-

Jal Shakti Ministry to work out a method for desilting of large dams, which will help in increasing dam storage capacity and help in flood control.

Specialized institutions like the IMD and the CWC should use state-of-the-art technology and satellite data for more accurate weather and flood predictions

Formation of an SOP immediately to broadcast IMD warnings on lightning strikes to the public at the earliest through TV, FM Radio, SMS, and other mediums.

Forgiving maximum publicity to various mobile apps related to weather forecasting like 'Umang', 'Rain Alarm' and 'Damini', developed by the IMD, so that their benefits reach the targeted population.

CWC, the IMD, and the NDRF continuously monitor the water level and flood situation in rivers and send regular reports to the home ministry.

Jal Shakti Ministry and the CWC to further set up an empowered group of experts for providing practical guidance to dam authorities for taking time and advance action for release of water and in order to further reduce flooding and minimize loss to property and lives.

A large area in India is prone to flood in which Ganga and the Brahmaputra are main flood basins and Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the most flood-prone states. The decisions taken in the meeting will go a long way to mitigate the sufferings of the lakhs of people in the country who have to face the fury of floods in terms of damage to their crops, property, livelihood, and precious lives, the home ministry said.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @AmitShah-Twitter/PTI)